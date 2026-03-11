Kent Police Department via Facebook Kent Police Department via Facebook loading...

A man wanted for rape was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon as he was spotted leaving a bank in downtown Kent.

The Bothell Police Department Sent Out a BOLO Bulletin Earlier in the Week.

The Be on the Lookout order was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies asking for assistance in locating and arresting a suspect for Rape 2 and Unlawful Imprisonment. According to the Kent Police Department:

The suspect drives a Volkswagen GTI, and the Flock Safety Cameras confirmed that the vehicle had been in the Kent area recently on multiple occasions.

As luck would have it, an alert Kent Police Officer saw the suspect vehicle outside a bank. Several officers responded to the location and were able to approach the suspect as he exited the bank.

The 24-Year Old Buckley Man Complied With Officers and He Was Taken Into Custody.

Police Officers look at thousands of vehicles every day as they patrol local streets. The Police Department likens this incident as "looking for a needle in a haystack."

The Officers were able to arrest the suspect and transfer him to a Bothell Police Department Officer. The Kent Police Department has a message for all suspects:

Kent is not the place to run to if you are trying to evade arrest. We’re going to look for you and send you back to face your charges.

