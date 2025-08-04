Wrong-Way DUI Driver Found Unconscious in Kent by WSP

Washington State Patrol made quite a disturbing discovery early Saturday morning in Kent.

According to an X post, a trooper rolled up on a parked vehicle in the opposite lane of traffic in Kent. The driver was passed out inside the vehicle at West Valley Highway and South 277th Street.

If Convicted of DUI, the Driver Will Face Significant Consequences.

Generally, fines for a first offense DUI in Washington, with no prior DUI convictions within the last 7 years can range between $990.50 to $5,000. Mandatory jail time or electronic monitoring is also part of the sentence.

• Jail time can be from 2 to 45 days, depending on BAC and prior offenses.

• License suspension/revocation ranges from 90 days to several years. An ignition interlock may be required to have your license reinststed.

• Alcohol/Drug Treatment programs are common and often mandatory.

• Probation can last up to 5 years. Counseling may be required. Abstaining from alcohol and drugs is required to avoid further legal issues

If you're arrested for driving under the influence in Washington state, it's highly recommended that you consult with an experienced DUI attorney to understand your rights and the legal process.

