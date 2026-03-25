A Kent man is behind bars after Police pulled him over for reckless driving on Monday.

At about 1:40 am, a Kent Patrol Officer saw a speeding vehicle and began pursuit. The Officer attempted to pull over the Saturn Aura, bt the driver wasn't having it.

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The Driver Accelerated and the Pursuit Continued

Anticipating the elusive driver's moves, the Officer performed a successful PIT maneuver and the suspect vehicle came to a stop on the roadway. According to the Kent Police Department:

The suspect driver, a 45-year-old Kent man, leapt out of the car before it came to a complete stop. He was aggressive, screaming and appeared to be looking for a place to run. He repeatedly refused commands, took a fighting stance, and yelled at officers.

His Violent Behavior Caused Concern That He May Have a Weapon

The suspect had a backpack, was agitated and would not comply. After multiple attempts, the suspect was tasered. Still fighting, he remained uncooperative, but was cleared for booking.

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The backpack did indeed contain a loaded Glock 40, bags of meth, fentanyl pills, scales, and money in denominations consistent with drug distribution.

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Due to the suspect's prior felony convictions, his charges included Possession of a Firearm, along with Eluding and Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

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A 47-year old passenger was also arrested on a warrant.

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