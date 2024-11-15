Kennewick’s Latest Mystery: Be a Detective and Out These Thieves

Thank goodness for surveillance cameras. This couple is wanted for theft.

Kennewick Police need your help to identify the woman and man in the above photo. Doesn't appear they need money. Look at that serious bling around their necks and wrists. And, they appear to be well-dressed.

However, they are wanted for stealing.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, while doing some shopping, they took an innocent customer's purse.

If you can identify the individuals, Kennewick Police would like to hear from you. Call 509-628-0333 and reference KPD Case: 24-086256. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

