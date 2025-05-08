WSP Looking for Red SUV After Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 240
Washington State Patrol is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Two-Vehicle Collision Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital With Severe Injuries
At about 6:57 am, the two vehicle collision occurred on State Route 240 near milepost 40, the Edison Street exit. Witnesses reported seeing an older model red SUV leaving the collision scene with rear-end damage. WSP said in a statement:
This vehicle is of interest due to the complexity of the collision scene.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Several witnesses reported they saw a red SUV similar to a GMC Yukon drive away from the crash scene.
WSP is urging anyone who may have seen an SUV matching the description to contact Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-734 5817. You can email him at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.
