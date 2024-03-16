Body Of Missing Kennewick Man Found, Killer Gets 19.5 Years

The body of a missing Kennewick man was found earlier this week.

The accused killer plead guilty to second-degree murder at his arraignment on Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court. Michael Ray Golden was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for the murder of his roommate Oscar D. Munoz. Golden told investigators that he shot Munoz after voices in his head told him that Munoz was going to shoot him.

Oscar D. Munoz was last seen alive on New Year's Eve 2023.

The remains of 38-year old Oscar D. Munoz were discovered Thursday in the Horn Rapids Park area off State Route 225 in West Richland.

Detectives developed probable cause on February 22nd, 2024 to arrest 23 year old Michael R. Golden, 54 year old Kari A. Golden, and 33 year old Coral Y. Ochoa Hernandez, all residents of Kennewick and they were booked into the Benton County Jail on 72-hour investigative holds.

According to reports, Golden's mother, 54-year old Kari Ann Golden and his girlfriend, Coral Yazmin Ochoa Hernandez allegedly assisted in moving the body out of the Kennewick home he shared with Munoz.

Golden allegedly told investigators that he, his mother, and his girlfriend loaded the body onto a wheelbarrow and transported it to a shallow grave in Benton County.

Coral Yazmin Ochoa Hernandez and Kari Ann Golden are charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Ochoa Hernandez is out on bail while Kari Golden remains in custody.

