It's been a tough time for business, and it seems we've been hearing and reading more news about closures. Discount retailer Big Lots in Richland shut its doors recently, and the Kennewick location WAS on the list to shut down, as well. However, the Ohio based company changed plans for some stores in Washington.

On November 7th, Big Lots Announced the Kennewick Store Will Remain Open.

Getty Images-Canva Getty Images-Canva loading...

This is great news for fans of Big Lots! The store is located in the Kennewick Plaza at 3019 West Kennewick Avenue. The Yakima Big Lots is also staying open. The company will offer customers in Kennewick and Yakima 20% discounts for BIG Rewards members. Big Lots shoppers will also be able to take advantage of increased closeout bargains.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy protection in September. In August, the company announced plans to close up to 315 stores. At that time, the Kennewick and Yakima stores weren't on the list to close. They were added to another list of closures announced in October.

Big Lots is still on track to close stores in Tacoma, Vancouver, Marysville, and Spokane Valley.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

The good news for bargain fans is that we have Big Lots in Kennewick and Yakima to shop. And it seems that social media site reddit was already on it.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster