Great News! Popular Store in Kennewick to Stay Open
It's been a tough time for business, and it seems we've been hearing and reading more news about closures. Discount retailer Big Lots in Richland shut its doors recently, and the Kennewick location WAS on the list to shut down, as well. However, the Ohio based company changed plans for some stores in Washington.
On November 7th, Big Lots Announced the Kennewick Store Will Remain Open.
This is great news for fans of Big Lots! The store is located in the Kennewick Plaza at 3019 West Kennewick Avenue. The Yakima Big Lots is also staying open. The company will offer customers in Kennewick and Yakima 20% discounts for BIG Rewards members. Big Lots shoppers will also be able to take advantage of increased closeout bargains.
Big Lots filed for bankruptcy protection in September. In August, the company announced plans to close up to 315 stores. At that time, the Kennewick and Yakima stores weren't on the list to close. They were added to another list of closures announced in October.
Big Lots is still on track to close stores in Tacoma, Vancouver, Marysville, and Spokane Valley.
The good news for bargain fans is that we have Big Lots in Kennewick and Yakima to shop. And it seems that social media site reddit was already on it.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
A Trip Down Memory Lane: Grocery Store History in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby