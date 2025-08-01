Kennewick Police arrested a 40-year old man who couldn't follow instructions.

According to Police, on Thursday, at about 2:40 pm, one of their Traffic Unit Motorcycle Officers stopped a driver who was speeding at 52-mph in a 35-mph zone, in the area of 10th Avenue and Osborne Street.

The Routine Traffic Stop Quickly Escalated When the Driver Exited His Car.

Despite the Officer's CLEAR instructions to remain inside the vehicle, the suspect, instead, chose to get out of his car. When the Officer gave clear, lawful commands to the suspect to return to his vehicle, he refused.

Remaining in your vehicle during a traffic stop is not only a matter of courtesy — it’s a critical safety issue. When a driver unexpectedly exits their vehicle, it creates an unpredictable situation that can pose a risk to both the driver and the officer. Traffic stops often occur near moving traffic, and sudden movements can increase the chances of a confrontation or even a collision.

After Repeated Refusals, the Officer Informed the Suspect He Was Under Arrest.

The suspect began to physically resist the officer's attempts to take him into custody. After a several minutes-long struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. He was medically cleared at a local hospital, and booked into the Benton County Jail.

The Suspect Faces Several Charges, Including:

• Obstructing a Public Servant

• Resisting Arrest

• several traffic infractions

Police remind you: the safest place to be during a traffic stop is in your vehicle, unless the officer directs you otherwise.