Kennewick Juvenile Arrested For Violent Robbery & Assault Of Teen

Kennewick Police arrested a 17-year-old male on Thursday for robbery and assault.

Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team located the suspect juvenile at an apartment complex near the 3500 block of West Hood Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody as he was leaving an apartment unit at about 2 pm.

On May 27th, the Kennewick Police Department began investigating a robbery and assault that took place a couple months prior in the parking lot of 101 N Union St, Kennewick.

According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department:

During the original incident, the victim, a juvenile male, was walking to a nearby business when he was approached by another juvenile male in the parking lot. The victim was pushed to the ground and punched repeatedly, damaging the victim’s teeth and braces. After this felonious assault, the suspect male stole the victim’s shoes off his person.

After reviewing medical records and interviews with the victim and witnesses, the suspect was identified, and probable cause was established to arrest the suspect. A search warrant was executed at the apartment unit where Police recovered evidence from the robbery.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

He's charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be provided online at kpdtips.com.

