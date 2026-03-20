Kennewick Teen Student Arrested After Felony Threats

Kennewick Teen Student Arrested After Felony Threats

Google Street View

Kennewick Police took a 15-year old student into custody on Thursday, after another student reported a threatening incident to a parent.

A Concerned Student Told a Parent About a Threatening Message

The parent then contacted Police about the message sent by the 15-year old at Phoenix High School. The message reportedly included threats to harm students at the school. According to the Kennwick Police Department:

Officers immediately began an investigation and, after consulting with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, developed probable cause to arrest the student for felony threats. Officers located the student at her residence, took her into custody, and she was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Read More: Dozens of Animals Saved from Horrific Conditions in Poulsbo

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Kennewick Police Took Swift Action Within 2 Hours of the Initial Report

Acting on the principle of "If you see something, say something" the concerned student reached out to a parent, who then contacted Police, demonstrating the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

This incident highlights the critical importance of community members speaking up. Without the student who reported this information to a trusted adult, law enforcement may not have been made aware of the threat. We commend those involved for their awareness and willingness to act

Due to the incident, Kennewick Police provided additional security at Phoenix High School on Friday morning.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News