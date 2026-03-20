Kennewick Police took a 15-year old student into custody on Thursday, after another student reported a threatening incident to a parent.

A Concerned Student Told a Parent About a Threatening Message

The parent then contacted Police about the message sent by the 15-year old at Phoenix High School. The message reportedly included threats to harm students at the school. According to the Kennwick Police Department:

Officers immediately began an investigation and, after consulting with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, developed probable cause to arrest the student for felony threats. Officers located the student at her residence, took her into custody, and she was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

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Kennewick Police Took Swift Action Within 2 Hours of the Initial Report

Acting on the principle of "If you see something, say something" the concerned student reached out to a parent, who then contacted Police, demonstrating the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

This incident highlights the critical importance of community members speaking up. Without the student who reported this information to a trusted adult, law enforcement may not have been made aware of the threat. We commend those involved for their awareness and willingness to act

Due to the incident, Kennewick Police provided additional security at Phoenix High School on Friday morning.

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