The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team and detectives with the Hermiston Police Department began working together at the end of June to recover a stolen vehicle, believed to be in Kennewick.

On Thursday, the Team Stormed a Kennewick Property to Retrieve the Stolen Vehicle.

After diligent investigation, detectives from multiple agencies learned the stolen vehicle was likely housed at a large residential property in the 3300 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

After the Search Warrant Was Executed, Multiple Suspects Were Arrested.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, more than 20 individuals were located and detained at the property. The Kennewick Police Department was assisted by the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team and KPD drone assets.

The Following Males Were Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail:

• 42 year-old Francisco Robledo Jr.

• 35 year-old Jonathan Paul Ramirez

• 37 year-old Cooper James Bricker

• 57 year-old Paul Norman Alexander

• 26 year-old Michael Dylan Oslin

The suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The stolen vehicle was also located in one of the numerous buildings on the property. as detectivescontinue their investigation, additional criminal charges are likely.

The Kennewick Police Department would like to thank the Hermiston Police Department, Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Richland WA Police Department, Pasco Police, West Richland Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this incident.

