To me, Karma is a very real thing. Sometimes it takes a while, but when justice is served, it's definitely a sweet deal. And today, one motorcycle owner finally got closure and will get their bike back after it was stolen SEVERAL months ago.

On Tuesday, Kennewick Police Pulled Over a Cyclist for a Traffic Violation.

The traffic stop was initiated just before 4 pm, for a violation on North Yelm Street aand West Kennewick Avenue. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

The officer noticed the trip permit was fictitious and the motorcycle was suspicious. As it turned out, the motorcycle had been stolen since February of this year.

Read More: This Beautiful Washington Lake Is One of the Cleanest in America

Kennewick Police Immediately Took the 30-Year-Old Driver Into Custody.

Robertson Walker was booked into the Benton County Jail for Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The thief was found to have shaved keys in his possession when he was arrested. The keys are used to steal vehicles.

The stolen motorcycle was towed, and is expected to be returned to its righful owner.

That's KARMA. The owner will get their cycle returned, and a thief will be spending time behind bars, I wonder how many other motorcycles and vehicles will be recovered due to Walker's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones