Busted for Stolen Bike After a Simple Traffic Violation
To me, Karma is a very real thing. Sometimes it takes a while, but when justice is served, it's definitely a sweet deal. And today, one motorcycle owner finally got closure and will get their bike back after it was stolen SEVERAL months ago.
On Tuesday, Kennewick Police Pulled Over a Cyclist for a Traffic Violation.
The traffic stop was initiated just before 4 pm, for a violation on North Yelm Street aand West Kennewick Avenue. According to the Kennewick Police Department:
The officer noticed the trip permit was fictitious and the motorcycle was suspicious. As it turned out, the motorcycle had been stolen since February of this year.
Kennewick Police Immediately Took the 30-Year-Old Driver Into Custody.
Robertson Walker was booked into the Benton County Jail for Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The thief was found to have shaved keys in his possession when he was arrested. The keys are used to steal vehicles.
The stolen motorcycle was towed, and is expected to be returned to its righful owner.
That's KARMA. The owner will get their cycle returned, and a thief will be spending time behind bars, I wonder how many other motorcycles and vehicles will be recovered due to Walker's arrest.
