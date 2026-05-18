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It's almost the official start to Summer. And, kids are going to love that splash pads in Kennewick will be opening soon.

Kennewick Splash Pads Officially Open THIS Friday

Visiting a splash pad is an awesome way to cool down on really hot days at the park.

When I was growing up, my version a splash pad was running through the sprinkler in the yard. Then, my dad bought a toy called a Water Wiggle. Anyone remember this?

Also Read: The Wait's Almost Over for Pasco's Aquatic Center

Before We Got the Water Wiggle, There Was the Slip 'N Slide

According to Kennewick Parks & Recreation, There are Four Splash Pads in the City

• Columbia Park - 1903 Columbia Park Trail

• Grange Park - 600 South Union Street

• Southridge Sports and Events Complex - 2901 Southridge Boulevard

There are picnic shelters located nearby at Columbia Park, Grange Park, and the Southridge Sports and Events Complex that can be reserved for private events.

Splash Pads are open from 9 am to 7:30 pm Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. However, the Civic Park Splash Pad and Mushroom Pool hours may vary. For more information, and specific hours of operation, visit Kennewick Parks & Recreation.

8-Must Visit Splash Pads in Tri-Cities, WA Kids Will Love Whether you live here, or are visiting, Tri-Cities is home to several of the very best splash pads in the P-N-W. Visiting a splash pad is a great way to beat the desert heat of summer. It's a good idea to check the Parks & Rec page associated with each splashpad before heading out, to make sure it's open.💦



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