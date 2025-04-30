Kennewick Shooting: Suspects on the Run, Police Ask for Leads

Kennewick Police Are Searching for Suspects Involved in An Overnight Shooting.

On Thursday, April 28th, at about 6:15 pm, Kennewick Police Officers responded to several reports of shots fired near West Clearwater Avenue and North Edison Street.

Witnesses reported seeing three individuals running throughout the roadway firing multiple rounds at a passing vehicle.

Responding Officers Quickly Set Up Containment of the Area.

K-9 Ivan was brought to the scene to assist with with a track from the suspects' last known location. A drone was also used in the investigation. The Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

A short time later, three suspects were detained for questioning in the incident. However, after further investigation, they were released.

Police Report No Victims Have come Forward or Have Been Identified.

Kennewick Police are searching for the suspects involved. As Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, anyone who may have information is urged to call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be made at kpdtips.com.

