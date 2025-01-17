Assault on the Run Ends: Kennewick’s Finest Make Bold Arrest

Kennewick Police arrested a suspect wanted for assault on Thursday.

In the early morning, Police responded to a disturbance with weapons call in the 300 block of South Rosevelt Street. Upon arrival, Police found a bullet at the scene. No one was injured. However, the suspect, identified as 34-year old Darren Yeater, was NOT located.

In the evening, offcers were in the area attempting to locate the suspect.

Yeater was seen entering the garage of the residence. Kennewick Police contained the area around the residence. As several people exited the home, Yeater remained inside.

Tri-Cities Regional SWAT was brought in to assist.

After 4 and a half hours, the suspect finally exited the residence and was taken into custody. After he was medically cleared, Yeater was booked into the Benton County Jail. He's charged with two counts of assault-first degree, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, and obstructing. More charges are pending.

