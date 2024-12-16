Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Bold Sunglasses Thieves
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify a couple of thieves.
Take a closer look. The man and woman in the images are accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses from the Columbia Center Mall. The man is looking right into the camera. Does he look familiar? Surely, someone knows who these two are. Do the right thing, and give the cops a call.
Read More: FBI Warning to Washingtonians: "Block These 5 Numbers Immediately!"
Anyone with information about the man, woman, or both is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be made online at kpdtips.com.
Shoplifting property valued at less than $750 is a gross misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is up to 365 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
If the stolen property is valued at more than $750, the charge is a felony.
