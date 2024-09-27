Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Cell Phone Thief
Anytime I misplace my cell phone, I panic. And, as I was scrolling Facebook today, I saw a post from the Kennewick Police Department, where a prson left their phone on a counter at a local gas station. The person in the image is accused of taking it. Do you recognize the alleged thief? I know the owner of the cell phone wants it back. Thank goodness for security cameras.
I lost my phone recently at a local park. I made it known to people in the park, and minutes later, the phone was returned to me. It had fallen out of my fanny pack while I was walking my dog. I was so grateful. However, the incident reminded of another time hen I lost my cell phone at a casino in Las Vegas.
The person who took my phone sent me an email letting me know they had it. I responded by telling them to turn it in at the front desk of the casino. Of course, they didn't do this. In fact, the thief demanded a ransom for my phone. So, I called my cell phone provider, reported the phone stolen, and took all the precautions. Since then, I ALWAYS lock my phone. A pass code is MANDATORY. This will NEVER happen to me again. Ever. I hope the victim in this incident had a pass code on the phone.
If you have any information about the incident or can identify the individual in the photo, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. You can leave an anonymous tip here.
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda