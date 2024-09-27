Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Cell Phone Thief

Anytime I misplace my cell phone, I panic. And, as I was scrolling Facebook today, I saw a post from the Kennewick Police Department, where a prson left their phone on a counter at a local gas station. The person in the image is accused of taking it. Do you recognize the alleged thief? I know the owner of the cell phone wants it back. Thank goodness for security cameras.

I lost my phone recently at a local park. I made it known to people in the park, and minutes later, the phone was returned to me. It had fallen out of my fanny pack while I was walking my dog. I was so grateful. However, the incident reminded of another time hen I lost my cell phone at a casino in Las Vegas.

The person who took my phone sent me an email letting me know they had it. I responded by telling them to turn it in at the front desk of the casino. Of course, they didn't do this. In fact, the thief demanded a ransom for my phone. So, I called my cell phone provider, reported the phone stolen, and took all the precautions. Since then, I ALWAYS lock my phone. A pass code is MANDATORY. This will NEVER happen to me again. Ever. I hope the victim in this incident had a pass code on the phone.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about the incident or can identify the individual in the photo, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. You can leave an anonymous tip here.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda