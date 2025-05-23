Kennewick Police Searching for Suspects in Late Night Shooting

Kennewick Police are investigating a late night shooting where two homes struck by gunfire.

At about 11:50 pm on Thursday, Officers responded to the area of West Canal drive and North Arthur Street after multiple reports of gunshots.

Witnesses Reported They Saw Two Males Running From the Area.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and seen running from the scene. Two homes were struck in the incident. No one was injured in the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

If You Reside in the Area, Please Check Your Security Camera for Any Footage.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for possible evidence of the incident or suspects. If you have any information, or captured footage of the shooting, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.

