Kennewick Police Searching for Suspects in Late Night Shooting
Kennewick Police are investigating a late night shooting where two homes struck by gunfire.
At about 11:50 pm on Thursday, Officers responded to the area of West Canal drive and North Arthur Street after multiple reports of gunshots.
Witnesses Reported They Saw Two Males Running From the Area.
The suspects were wearing dark clothing and seen running from the scene. Two homes were struck in the incident. No one was injured in the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.
Get our free mobile app
If You Reside in the Area, Please Check Your Security Camera for Any Footage.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for possible evidence of the incident or suspects. If you have any information, or captured footage of the shooting, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda