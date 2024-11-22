Kennewick Police Need Your Help To Identify Wanted Robbery Suspects

Kennewick Police-Facebook

Kennewick Police sure could use your help. Take a closer look at the suspects in the photo.

Detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place in the area of West Columbia Drive and North Fruitland Avenue. The robbery occurred early Monday on 11/18/2024.

Kennewick Police- Department Facebook
Both suspects appear to know their on camera, as their faces are covered. Although, one of the suspects is wearing an orange shirt and possibly a baseball cap. Both suspects are wearing dark shoes.

If you have any information about the robbery or can identify the persons of interest, Please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference KPD Case# 24-087400.

