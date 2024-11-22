Kennewick Police Need Your Help To Identify Wanted Robbery Suspects

Kennewick Police sure could use your help. Take a closer look at the suspects in the photo.

Detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place in the area of West Columbia Drive and North Fruitland Avenue. The robbery occurred early Monday on 11/18/2024.

Kennewick Police- Department Facebook Kennewick Police- Department Facebook loading...

Both suspects appear to know their on camera, as their faces are covered. Although, one of the suspects is wearing an orange shirt and possibly a baseball cap. Both suspects are wearing dark shoes.

If you have any information about the robbery or can identify the persons of interest, Please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference KPD Case# 24-087400.

Get our free mobile app

8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven Are these businesses appropriate for the former 7-Eleven on Clearwater Avenue that was once proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World? You'll have to leave us your thoughts. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall Here are 30 retail stores that we wish were still at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick - see if you remember any of these stores that have gone away but have never been forgotten. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals