Kennewick Police Get Help Capturing Child Rape Suspect

Kennewick Police Get Help Capturing Child Rape Suspect

Kennewick Police worked with several agencies to capture a man wanted for child rape. Within 24-hours of the reported incident, the suspect was in custody.

Kennewick Police-Facebook
loading...
Protecting our children will always be a priority.- Kennewick Police Department

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Officers recently began investigating a child rape allegation. The suspect, 35-year-old Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman fled when he was confronted.

It Was Believed the Suspect Left the State.

Kennewick Police Detectives worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to get a nationwide warrant issued for the suspect's arrest.

With assistance from the FBI, Oregon State Police, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Guarnizo-Guzman was found in Oregon.

The Suspect Fled, Leading Oregon State Police in a Vehicle Pursuit.

Canva
loading...

OSP was assisted in the pursuit by the Burns Police Department, and the Harney County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit ended in a crash.

Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman Was apprehended and Arrested Near Hines, Oregon.

The suspect remains behind bars on Oregon charges and for the nationwide warrant. He's awaiting extradition back to Washington to face charges.

Kennewick Police Say This Was NOT a Random Act of Rape.

Anyone who knows the suspect, Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman, or has any information, is asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333. You can also anonymously report tips at kpdtips.com.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Due to teamwork, the suspect was apprehended and in custody within 24 hours of the reported incident.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?

I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people?

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: National News, Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA