Kennewick Police Get Help Capturing Child Rape Suspect

Kennewick Police worked with several agencies to capture a man wanted for child rape. Within 24-hours of the reported incident, the suspect was in custody.

Protecting our children will always be a priority.- Kennewick Police Department

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Officers recently began investigating a child rape allegation. The suspect, 35-year-old Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman fled when he was confronted.

It Was Believed the Suspect Left the State.

Kennewick Police Detectives worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to get a nationwide warrant issued for the suspect's arrest.

With assistance from the FBI, Oregon State Police, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Guarnizo-Guzman was found in Oregon.

The Suspect Fled, Leading Oregon State Police in a Vehicle Pursuit.

OSP was assisted in the pursuit by the Burns Police Department, and the Harney County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit ended in a crash.

Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman Was apprehended and Arrested Near Hines, Oregon.

The suspect remains behind bars on Oregon charges and for the nationwide warrant. He's awaiting extradition back to Washington to face charges.

Kennewick Police Say This Was NOT a Random Act of Rape.

Anyone who knows the suspect, Jose Luis Guarnizo-Guzman, or has any information, is asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333. You can also anonymously report tips at kpdtips.com.

Due to teamwork, the suspect was apprehended and in custody within 24 hours of the reported incident.

