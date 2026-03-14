Five people were detained Friday afternoon after a shooting in Kennewick.

Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to 1321 North Columbia Center Boulevard on Friday afternoon for a weapons complaint.

Multiple Callers Advised Police of Gunshots in the Area Nearby

Just before 5:30 pm, calls began coming in about gunshots heard in the area. Witnesses also told police they saw a group of younger suspects running away from the area.

As officers responded to the Columbia Center Mall, investigators actually recovered evidence of the shooting north of the roundabout at Gage Boulevard and Steptoe, near the railroad crossing. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Officers quickly contained the area and were able to locate a suspect vehicle in the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and five individuals were detained.

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Police say this was an isolated incident and there is NO threat to the public.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with with any information about this incident is asked to call non-emergency Dispatch at 509-628-0333, reference case KPD 26-017470. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

Kennewick Police are grateful for assistance provided by the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

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