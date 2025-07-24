Man Arrested in Kennewick for Burglary, Court Order Violation

Kennewick Police arrested a man on Wednesday for violating a protection order.

At about 3:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence on the east end of Kennewick where the suspect, 33-year-old Tanner Morton was refrained from being within 1,000 feet of.

Felony Order Violation Leads to Kennewick Arrest

Morton is accused of assaulting the protected person in the order. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the suspect fled the residence before Police arrived to the residence.

There was sufficient evidence to support Tanner had assaulted the protected person in the order. Tanner entered the residence by force and continued to assault the victim for a substantial amount of time until he fled.

The investigating officer continued to follow up on leads of the suspect's whereabouts. Morton was later found on Clearwater Avenue. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on two felony charges.

• Felony Order Violation DV

• Burglary First Degree

Kennewick Police remind you that if you or someone you know is in need of resources, help is available. Visit Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties - DVSBF.