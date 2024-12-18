Felony Arrest Made by Kennewick Police in Stolen Vehicle

A man is behind bars after Police found him behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night in Kennewick.

Just before 6 pm Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 100 North Ely Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found a male slumped over in a vehicle.

After investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. A drone was used for a better visual on the suspect before Kennewick Police made contact with the suspect.

37-year old Steven Swanson was arrested and taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges.

Police recovered several stolen items related to other crimes.

Swanson is charged with auto theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and trafficking stolen property.

