Felony Arrest Made by Kennewick Police in Stolen Vehicle

Felony Arrest Made by Kennewick Police in Stolen Vehicle

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook

A man is behind bars after Police found him behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night in Kennewick.

Just before 6 pm Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 100 North Ely Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found a male slumped over in a vehicle.

Read More: FBI Warning to Washingtonians: "Block These 5 Numbers Immediately"

After investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. A drone was used for a better visual on the suspect before Kennewick Police made contact with the suspect.

37-year old Steven Swanson was arrested and taken into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges.

Police recovered several stolen items related to other crimes.

Swanson is charged with auto theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and trafficking stolen property.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA