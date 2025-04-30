Kennewick Police Detain Driver for DUI After Collision

Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to the area of West Deschutes Avenue and North Kellogg Street for a collision on Tuesday. Upon arrival, Police found a City of Kennewick light pole was struck, as well as a Benton PUD electrical pole.

The Female Driver Sustained Minor Injuries in the Collision.

According to a witness, the suspect's vehicle was traveling at about 40 mph southbound on Kellogg Street, before to an abrupt stop, due to the collison with the two poles. No other people were injured in the crash.

After investigation, Officers developed probable cause for DUI, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police remind you of the dangers of drinking and driving. Never get behind the wheel if you've consumed ANY alcohol. Please find another way to get to your destination. Call a friend. Call an uber. Take the bus, or walk.

