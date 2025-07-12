Two wanted suspects out of Oregon were detained and arrested on Thursday by the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team.

How the Two Wanted Suspects Were Apprehended

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) was working on an investigation in the 300 block of North Ely, when they observed the two wanted suspects out of Oregon.

Officers contacted and arrested Adolfo Lara and Madison Dodd on outstanding out-of-state warrants. Both had five warrants, including:

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

• Eluding Police

• Possession of Narcotics

• Reckless Driving

Lara was found to be in possession of narcotics and a handun during his arrest.

A Search Warrant Was Obtained and Executed at the Pair's Hotel Room

During a search of the hotel room, officers located more narcotics. Both Lara and Dodd were booked into the Benton County Jail on Fugitive from Justice holds, due to their out-of-state warrants.

Lara is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.