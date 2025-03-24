Wanted: Team Up with Kennewick Police to Find Fraud Suspect

Kennewick Police Are Asking for Your Assistance to Identify a Wanted Suspect.

The suspect in the images is wanted in connection with their involvement in a fraud case. Kennewick Police are also investigating the possibility that the suspect could be involved in a residential burglary.

The Suspect Was Seen on Video Attempting to Cash Stolen Checks.

According to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page:

The suspect tried very hard to hide his identity by wearing what looks like a wig and covered his face. With that being said we know we have the best citizens that can help identify this suspect for us!

Get our free mobile app

If you can help Kennewick Police identify this suspect, or have any information about the suspect or incidents, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)