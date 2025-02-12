Suspect Arrested After Sending Graphic Video to Kennewick Victim

A suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into jail for Cyberstalking.

On Tuesday, just before 8 am, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance near the 3500 block of West Hood Avenue. The victim reported they were receiving explicit videos of others from multiple phone numbers, along with videos of themselves and their child.

After Investigation, the Suspect Was Identified.

Officers worked with the Regional Metro Drug Task Force to conduct surveillance. 23-year-old Alexis Castro-Tapia was identified as the perpetrator.

With Help From the Criminal Apprehension Team, Alexis Was Taken Into Custody.

The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of Cyberstalking.

As the investigation Continues, Police Believe There May Be More Victims.

If you have experienced a similar situation, or know of others who may have, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference KPD case 25-011460.

