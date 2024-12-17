SWAT Team and Police Detain Armed Fugitive in Kennewick

• Suspect in Custody

• Joel Alcocer-Oblea accused of stabbing a woman multiple times

Just after 3 pm Tuesday, Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department apprehended 30-year-old Joel Alcocer-Oblea.

Detectives found the suspect in a residence in the 300 block of East 27th. Members of the criminal apprehension team with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and Tri-City Regional SWAT took Alcocer-Oblea into custody without incident.

Alcocer-Oblea is accused of using a box cutter to stab his girlfriend in the face, neck, abdomen, and arms. The assault took place late Saturday night, December 14th in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue. A teen stepped in to end the assault and called 911 to report it. The suspect fled the scene.

Due to previous incidents, a no contact order was already in place. The suspect was barred from contacting the victim. He fled the scene after Saturday's assault. Police had probable cause to arrest Joel for felony assault, among other charges.

Joel Alcocer-Oblea remains in the Benton County Jail on first degree assault domestic violence and felony order violation charges.

