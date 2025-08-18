Kennewick Police worked with the Benton County Sheriff's Office to take a felony suspect off the street.

The incident happened Sunday at about 9:30 pm in the 100 block of South Conway Place.

The Suspect Is Accused of Violating a Domestic Violence No Contact Order

After investigation, it was determined that 43-year old Jayson Castaneda had committed multiple felonies. Along with violating the DV no contact order, the suspect assauted the victim, and threatened the victim's life.

Castaneda Fled the Scene and K9 Ivan was Brought on the Scene to Assist.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office also assisted. As the suspect was spotted near Westgate Elementary on a bicycle, he tried to elude officers by running through a field near the school. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Jayson ran up a hill, directly into the location of K9 Ivan and others. Jayson saw K9 Ivan and knew his run was over. Jayson gave up and was placed into custody without further issue.

Castaneda Was Booked Into the Benton County Jail on Multiple Charges, Including:

• Felony Order Violation DV

• Residential Burglary DV

• Felony Harassment DV

• Assault 4th Degree DV

• Obstructing a Public Servant

• Resisting Arrest

