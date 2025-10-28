After a rather lengthy investigation, Kennewick Police have arrested a 49-year old man accused of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

In 2024, Kennewick Police Detectives began working with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to investigate the male for communicating with minors for immoral purposes. The man used various social media/instant messaging outlets to engage with minors.

Over the Year, Police Spent Hundreds of Hours Reviewing Messages and Records.

The investigation revealed that Kyle Anglesey of Kennewick, was communicating with multiple young juveniles over several years. In some of the communication, illicit images were involved.

After all the information was reviewed and more than a dozen search warrants, probable cause was established to issue an arrest warrant for Anglesey.

On Friday, October 24th, Anglesey Was Arrested at His Residence in Kennewick.

The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for:

• One count of RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the second degree

• Four counts of RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with Minor for Immoral Purposes

If convicted of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes through texting or social media is a Class C felony. The penalty may be up to five years in jail, and up to a $10,000 fine.