Teamwork paid off in the form of a felony arrest made on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 pm, Kennewick Police Officers were in the 100 block of South Verbena Sreet where they discovered a wanted male in a vehicle.

The Suspect Was Identified as 21-Year Old Isaac Leal.

The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 1st Degree, and for two counts of Child Molestation 1st Degree.

As Police Officers quickly came up with a plan to utilize K9 Ivan, a UAV, and other necessary tools to apprehend the suspect, the vehicle attempted to leave the location.

The Wanted Male Was Quickly Taken Into Custody and Arrested

Multiple Patrol Officers stopped the vehicle the suspect was in, and themwanted child molestor was taken into custody without incident.

The wanted suspect, Isaac Leal was booked into the Benton County Jail for his felony warrant.

