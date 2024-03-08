Exciting Announcement: Panera Bread Opening in Kennewick

Have you heard the news? Panera Bread is coming to Kennewick soon!

Ok, soon may be an exaggeration. But 2025 is fine by me. The announcement of Panera Bread coming to Kennewick got me excited!

Panera Bread is set to take over the former Old Country Buffet location on Canal Drive.

According to reports, the building will also have room for two more tenants. I have to admit that I was sad to see Old Country Buffet close its doors. I enjoyed the breakfast buffet many times on Sunday mornings. Now we can look forward to Panera Bread to open.

My husband and I enjoy dining out at Panera Bread. We go to the Duportail location in Richland often. Who can resist a piping hot bowl of soup with a sandwich or salad? As always, a side of bread is included with the soup.

My husband prefers the pizza. If you're counting carbs, Panera may not be the place for you. However, if you want a cheat day, Panera IS the PERFECT place for you.

The bakery at Panera Bread is known for a variety of bagels.

I worked at a radio station and would deliver bagels with cream cheese from Panera Bread. It was one of the BEST promotions, ever! We would deliver a box of delicious bagels with an assortment of various flavored cream cheeses weekly. We started our week off doing this. Mondays were the best with fresh bagels and cream cheese. You never now. Fingers crossed, bagel break deliveries with a local radio station might make a come back!

