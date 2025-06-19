Kennewick Police Department-Facebook Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Kennewick Police Department is informing the community about the arrest of an off-duty Police officer.

On Wednesday, just before 10 pm. Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Montana Street for a vehicle collision. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

The driver was identified as off-duty KPD Officer Fernando Ramos. Officer Ramos’ vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, and no one was injured. Due to signs of possible impairment, KPD requested the Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office respond to the scene to conduct an independent investigation.

The Off-Duty Police Officer Was Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

The Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident. KPD will continue to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence. They recognize such incidents can impact the trust of the community. KPD will continue to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence.

Kennewick Police Chief Guerrero Wants the Community to Know:

"Driving under the influence is a serious offense. KPD remains committed to equipping our officers with the tools and wellness resources they need to be professionals—on and off duty. We will learn from this, grow as an agency, and continue to provide professional police services with integrity, courage, and commitment. Being a leader in the community doesn’t stop when the uniform comes off.”

Officer Ramos is entitled to the same legal rights as any citizen. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

