A Kennewick man was sentenced to 15-years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cecil Lloyd Ramey Was Sentenced in Federal Court

After pleading guilty on Monday, the 48-year-old man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

A Lengthy, Complex Investigation Turned Up Disturbing Evidence

In March of 2022, acting on CyberTips involving suspected child abuse material, a Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began.

The CyberTips detailed hundreds of image and video files of suspected child pornography located in a Google account determined to belong to Ramey. At the time, Ramey resided at a residence in Kennewick with his wife and her child.

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Detectives Obtained a Search Warrant for Ramey's Google Account

Hundreds of images and videos of child porn were located depicting children identified in previous investigations.

However, other image and video files depicted the sexual abuse of a prepubescent child by Ramey and were new to investigators. SER-ICAC detectives worked to find and identify this prepubescent child, ultimately discovering that Ramey had sexually abused the child when he resided in another state.

Ramey Was Indicted by a Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Washington

Ramey pled guilty to the receipt and possession of child pornography in February of 2026. On Monday, Ramey was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

You can read the full U.S. Attorney's Office news release.