Great news! Kennewick Police have identified the suspects who burglarized a popular Tri-Cities pizza joint. Last month, Hubby's Pizza, located at 346 West Columbia Drive sustained serious damage, after thieves rammed their vehicle through an exterior wall of the restaurant. Once inside, the suspects attempted to steal the ATM. They were unsuccessful, and left the ATM behind in the parking lot. Now, your help is needed.

Now, Can You Help Police Locate These Thieves?

18-year old David Semenyuk and 20-year old Andres Medina-Garcia are both wanted on outstanding felony warrants for additional crimes unrelated to the Hubby's incident. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Our Detectives have been diligently working this investigation with the goal of identifying the suspects and holding them accountable. Through those efforts we have identified the two responsible as 18-year-old David Semenyuk and 20-year-old Andres Medina-Garcia. Both individuals currently have outstanding felony warrants for unrelated crimes, and Kennewick Detectives are pursuing felony charges, against these two individuals, connected to this burglary.

Police are urging Semenyuk and Medina-Garcia to turn themselves in. Until this happens, if you know their whereabouts, or have any information about these two suspects, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can also submit a tip here.

