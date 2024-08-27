New Cell Phone Policy Implemented at Kennewick High School

Canva Canva loading...

Kennewick High School has a new cell phone policy in place for the new school year.

Cell phones must be put away during class, unless permission is given by the teacher. If parents need to contact their child, they're to call the Kennewick High School main office at 509-222-7100.The goal of the Personal Electronic Device policy is to increase student participation in the classroom.

Kennewick High School Adminstration expects full cooperation by students to avoid any conflict or disciplinary action. According to a newsletter sent to families from Kennewick High School:

Students will be allowed to access their cell phones during passing periods, at lunch, and before and after school.

A disciplinary progression system is in place to deal with unauthorized use of cell phones in the classroom.

• 1st Incident: Students will be asked to give up their device and fill out a "personal electronic device form" and pick up their device after school from their teacher.

• 2nd Incident: Students will be asked to give up their phone, get it after school and the teacher will contact the student's parent.

• 3rd Incident: Students will be asked to turn their phone in at the Attendance Office and parents will be asked to pick the phone up after school.

• 4th Incident or more: Student must meet with an Administrator, parents must pick up the phone after school and further disciplinary action may be taken based on KSD's discipline matrix.

The new cell phone policy will be in effect the first day of school, on Wednesday. The cell phone policy will be explained to students by their teachers.

