Kennewick Police have arrested a convicted felon accused of causing more than $40,000 in damage from graffiti in several incidents.

Police Arrested 30-Year Old Jorge Corrales-Bejar on Saturday.

Officers served a search warrant at about 8:45 am at a home in Santiago Country View Estates on East Game Farm Road in Finley.

Kennewick Officers and Detectives have been conducting an ongoing investigation involving graffiti. Over the past several years an individual has been painting graffiti in the City of Kennewick with the moniker of “Yuck”. Over $40,000 worth of damage has occurred from the suspects crimes.

Police uncovered evidence of graffiti painting inside the home. A handgun was also found inside Jorge's vehicle duing the search of the property. Because the suspect is a convicted felon, he's prohibited from having possession of a firearm.

Corrales-Bejar Was Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

He's charged with Malicious Mischief 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree. Both are felonies.

If convicted of both charges, the Corrales-Bejar could be sentenced to several years in prison and a hefty fine.

