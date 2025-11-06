Kennewick Police Department via Facebook Kennewick Police Department via Facebook loading...

The suspect involved in the hit and run death of a woman was arrested on Thursday in Kennewick.

33-Year Old Alexandra Brinkley Was Taken Into Custody at 12:20 PM.

On November 1st, at about 12:15 am, 31-year old Angelica Morfin-Barajas of Richland was struck on foot and killed by a vehicle on Canal Drive near Lyle Street. The driver and vehicle fled the scene.

Since Then, Detectives Have Been Working Diligently to Identify the Suspect Driver.

After investigation, and community cooperation, including footage from citizen cameras, Flock automated license plate reading cameras, Officers and Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle and driver.

The Suspect Vehicle Was Located in the 700 Block of E. 15th Avenue in Kennewick.

The Criminal Apprehension Team and on duty SWAT, along with Detectives executed a search warrant at the location. Brinkley was arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle she used in the hit and run was recovered for evidence.

ALSO READ: Richland Felon Arrested Again, for Burglary, Gun, and Auto Theft

Brinkley was booked into the Benton County Jail on felony hit and run resulting in a death.

Detectives are continuing the investigation. While they don't believe anyone else was involved, they are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can be made at www.kpdtips.com.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher