You have to be really low to steal someone else's tips. And, that's exactly what happened early Friday morning.

Kennewick Police were called out to a reported burglary at a coffee stand in the 2000 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard.

The Thief Broke the Drive-Up Window & Took the Tip-Jar & Other Items.

According to Kennewick Police, after investigation of video footage, a description of the suspect was made available to all Police Officers.

Thanks to the vigilant use of surveillance cameras from the coffee stand and other nearby businesses, officers were able to note a physical description of the suspect and notify the oncoming shift of the description.

Later in the Day, Officers Located a Person Matching the Description.

Joseph L. Baldwin was identified as the suspect, and taken into custody. Many items taken in the burglary, including the tips, were recovered.

Joseph Was Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

He's facing multiple charges including Burglary in the Second-Degree, and Destruction of Property.

Police remind you to stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activity or activity in your neighborhood. I'm sure the employees who worked hard for those tips are grateful for the tips return.

