A man was arrested on Sunday for Burglary and Assault.

At about 2:20 am, Kennewick Police were called out to the Badger Canyon Apartments (10251 Ridgeline Drive), after receiving a report of an assault that just took place at a residence. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a woman's ex-boyfriend, armed with a knife, entered the residence without permission.

Around 2:20 am, Officers Arrived to the Apartment Where the 35-Year Old Man Broke In.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Gannon. He's accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's apartment, uninvited. Gannon allegedly assaulted both the ex-girlfriend and another man.

Both Victims Were Treated for Their Injuries at a Local Hospital.

After investigation, officers were able to locate Gannon at his residence. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Gannon was booked into the Benton County Jail for multiple charges including:

• Burglary 1st-Degree (Domestic Violence)

• Assault in the 2nd Degree

• Assault in the 2nd-Degree (Domestic Violence)

• Malicious Mischief (Domestic Violence)

If You Believe Something Criminal Is Happening in Your Neighborhood, Call 9-1-1.

We appreciate our community’s continued support in helping keep our neighborhoods safe. If you see or hear something concerning, please don’t hesitate to call 911 for emergencies or our non-emergency dispatch line at (509)-628-0333.

