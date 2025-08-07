A man is recovering in stable condition after he was shot on Wednesday in Kennewick. And, the man accused of shooting the victim is behind bars, charged with 1st degree assault.

Police Were Dispatched to a Call of Gunshots Reported

Just after 10 pm, Kennewick Police were responded to an assault with weapons call in the 1100 block of West 10th avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. The suspect, 26-year old Emanuel Naranjo-Hernandez, was also on the scene and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to recover.

After investigation, it was determined that the victim along with another person, and the supect got into a verbal argument. As the victim was arguing with the other individual, Emanuel went to his residence and returned with a gun. According to Kennewick Police:

Emanuel came out of his residence with a loaded firearm. The victim then began to walk away from Emanuel. While he was walking away, Emanuel decided to fire a single gunshot striking the victim from behind. The victim was not armed and he appeared to be walking away from the altercation when shot.

Naranjo-Hernandez was booked into the Benton County Jail charged with Assault 1st Degree.

