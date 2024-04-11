Kadlec Hosting Popular FREE Safe Kids Saturday on 4/27

All Kids are invited to participate in Kadlec's Safe Kids Saturday!

The family friendly event will be held on April 27th from 10 am till 1 pm at Kadlec's Healthplex in Richland.

Safe Kids Saturday is a FREE community event bringing kids, parents, and local agencies together. The focus is on on safety. With something for everyone, this event promises to be a fun time for everyone involved. And, goodies will be available.

Free bike helmets will be provided by Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

The helmets are reserved for those 18 and under with a limited quantity available. Distribution is on a first come, first served basis.

What kinds of activities will be on hand?

• Bike rodeo

• Helmet safety

• Car seat clinic

• Fire Safety

• Traffic Garden

• Hands only CPR

• How to dial 911

• Railroad safety

• Water safety

The Richland Police Department and several other local agencies will be there providing vital information.

If you don't know how to install a car seat, this event is for you! If you'd like to learn CPR, Safe Kids Saturday is for you. Teach your kids how to dial 911 and other valuable information will be available at this incredible event. Mark Safe Kids Saturday on your calendar now and plan to bring the whole family. The Kadlec Healthplex is located at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.

