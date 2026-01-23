When I saw the post on Facebook, my heart immediately melted. If you're a dog lover like I am, you are going to love this.

Pasco's K9 Zador Is Officially Calling It a Day and Is Retiring.

After a distinguished career with the Pasco Police Department, the beloved Zador has definitely earned his retirement status. He's accomplished quite a bit in his time serving the community.

From November 2020 through July 2025, K9 Zador proudly served the community of Pasco alongside his handler, Sgt. Brad Leininger, and our entire blue family. Over the course of his career, Zador was deployed 175 times, assisted in 68 arrests, and was instrumental in locating more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, removing dangerous drugs from our community and making Pasco a safer place to live.

Read More: WA Volunteer Fire Chief Charged With 37 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

K9 Zador and His Partner Answered the Call of Duty at All Hours, Day and Night.

Pasco Police Department via Facebook Pasco Police Department via Facebook loading...

No matter what time it was, the K9 and his handler were deployed to assist in apprehending suspects, making the commnity a safer place for us. K9 Zador performed his job, doing exactly what he was trained to do.

From tracking suspects, to sniffing out narcotics, and locating evidence, to protecting officers and the public, K9 Zador has touched many lives. What a career this K9 has had! He's earned lots of treats and lots of play time.

Thank you for your service, K9 Zador. We wish you all the best!

Get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi