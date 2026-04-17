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A recent traffic stop in Snohomish County turned out to be anything but routine. according to the Sheriff's Office:

Last month, Deputy Selvig and K9 Huuk, in collaboration with local and federal agencies, conducted a traffic stop that led to K9 Huuk alerting on the vehicle and a subsequent search that uncovered:

• 2.3 kilos of meth

• 228g of fentanyl powder

• 123g of heroin

• Over $6,500 in cash

K9 Huuk Is Specifically Trained as a Narcotics Detection K-9

Huuk is part of the team dedicated to taking illegal drugs off the streets. His primary role is to detect illegal drugs during traffic stops, searches, and investigations.

Like most narcotics K-9s Huuk is trained to alert handlers on the presence of meth, fentanyl, heroin, and more.

Training and Importance of K-9s in Law Enforcement

K-9s go through specialized, extensive training with their handlers. They're considered valuable team members because they can:

• Detect drugs far more quickly than humans

• Provide probable cause for searches

• Help reduce officer risk during operations

Read More: Richland Police Pause License Plate Cameras for New Privacy Law

K9 Huuk Assisted in a Drug Bust Earlier This Year Near Marysville/Arlington

During this incident, officers stopped a vehicle and with Huuk's help, uncovered illegal narcotics. The stop led to the arrest of three suspects with outstanding warrants.

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