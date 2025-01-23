Richland Police Warning Residents of the Jury Duty Scam

Richland Police are warning residents about the latest scam in Tri-Cities. Residents are reporting that they're receiving calls from people claiming to be with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The caller claims to have a warrant for your arrest for missing a jury duty date. They ask or demand payment to clear the warrant. The caller may ask you to purchase gift cards.

• You receive a call telling you that you've missed jury duty.

• You need to pay a fine.

• If you refuse to pay the fine, they threaten you with arrest.

None of the above is true. According to the Washington Courts Website:

Scammers can be very convincing, repeating your name, address, Social Security numbers and other information that makes them seem legitimate. Please tell your family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors that courts, law enforcement and government agencies do not initiate calls about missing jury service and warrants, and will never ask for payment or financial information over the phone.

courts.wa.gov courts.wa.gov loading...

What You Should Do, When You Receive a Jury Duty Call:

Hang up. Then call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to report it. Never provide any personal or financial information over the phone. You can also report the scam at usa.gov.

Get our free mobile app

No one from the Police Department, Sheriff's Office, or any government agency will demand payment of a fine, ever.

Scroll on for more information about the most common scams making the rounds in Washington.

Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State The Grandma scam has to be one of the worst scams going on in Washington State. Here are 5 scary scams to avoid in WA. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals