This time of year, everything looks like a postcard from a fairy tale. The hills are alive—not with music, but with weeds, wildflowers, and possibly a few overachieving squirrels. The skies are so clear, I can see all the way to my neighbor’s unmowed lawn. I'm kidding! His lawn looks better than mine! The point is, it's glorious this time of year!

It's gorgeous until it isn't!

Before we all start dancing barefoot in the grass like we're in a shampoo commercial, let’s hit pause. Because while it’s green now, all this lushness is basically a buffet for wildfires come July.

I should know. A few years ago, I got the exciting experience of evacuation—yes, the kind where you grab your cat, your toothbrush, and suddenly remember that insurance policies exist. A fire jumped the river and charged straight toward my backyard like it was late for dinner! (Gosh, I'm so funny today! Teehee)

While June is usually the calm before the firestorm, caution still matters. Just last week, flying over California and Nevada, I counted enough plumes of smoke to make me wish airplanes came with fire extinguishers.

According to Nonstop Local News, we’re looking at an above-average fire risk as early as this month, thanks to May’s rain turning everything into overgrown tinder.

So let’s do our part: Keep those lawns short, trim back brush, clear the limbs, and don’t leave your BBQ grill unattended like a naughty toddler. (I'm on a roll here...)

Let’s enjoy this summer with blue skies, green grass, and zero emergency alerts, shall we?

