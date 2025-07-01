Washington is a beautiful state for boating, and locally, we have the Columbia and Yakima Rivers, among others to enjoy. However, very recently learned of the death of a 55-year old man who drowned. The man was floating with friends on the Yakima River, and was NOT wearing a life jacket.

The Benton County Marine Patrol Reminds Everyone to Stay Safe and Prepared

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, more people will be on the water in boats, tubing, and swimming. Safety on the water is a priority.

• Always carry your Boater Education Card — it’s required.

• Always have a sober operator at the helm.

• Ensure every vessel has properly fitting, Coast Guard-approved life jackets (PFDs) for each person on board.

Operation Dry Water Weekend is this weekend, July 4th-6th, 2025

Since the inception of the Operation Dry Water Campaign in 2009, law enforcement officers have removed 7,453 BUI operators from the nation’s waterways and made contact with over 3.1 million boaters during the annual three-day weekend. The campaign continues to make a significant impact on boater safety and spreading the message of the danger of boating under the influence.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence. There will be increased patrols enforcing boater under the influence (BUI) laws, engaging with boaters to promote safety and awareness on the water.

Alcohol Use is the Leading Contributing Factor in Fatal Boating Incidents.

• The Federal BAC limit for operating a vessel under the influence is .08.

• Alcohol use can increase fatigue.

• Acohol consumption is dangerous for passengers too. Slips and falls may occur due to drinking.

• Boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol endangers your life and the lives of others.

