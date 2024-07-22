FBI Issues Jugging Warning: Video All Washingtonians Need to See

The FBI has issued a warning of an increasing crime trend called "jugging."

Jugging is when a criminal suspect or group targets a customer leaving a bank ATM, or building with a significant amount of cash. Thieves approach victims as they get into their vehicles, or in some cases actually follow the victim as they drive off, to rob them at another location.

Many people who survive these violent encounters are left feeling traumatized.

Perpetrators may be tracking you, as a target for extended periods of time. They may be studying and tracking your banking habits. A lot of jugging incidents occur in the middle of the day, at busy times for banks and shopping centers. People tend to let their guard down during daylight hours.

Jugging robberies are on the rise. Some thieves net thousands of dollars in a single jugging crime. Police say it's up to you to stay vigilant when depositing and withdrawing cash. Don't be careless. Never leave cash on the seats of your vehicle.

How can Washingtonans avoid becoming a victim of jugging?

• Take note of anyone who is suspiciously hanging around in the bank lobby or parking lot.

• Try not to be distracted. Avoid being on your phone or wearing earbuds.

• Before leaving the ATM, conceal your cash in a different bag like a briefcase or purse.

• If you’re withdrawing a lot of cash, bring someone along with you.

• Immediately lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle.

• Don’t leave large amounts of money inside your vehicle.

• Notice if any vehicles follow you out of the parking lot.

• If you believe you are being followed, call 911 or drive to the nearest police station or fire/EMS station.

