Third Wanted Suspect Arrested in Moses Lake Murder Investigation

The Third Suspect Wanted For a Moses Lake Murder Was Arrested on Sunday.

Jose Beltran-Rodriguez turned himself in to authorities in Redding, California. He was arrested and booked into jail pending extradition hearings.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked with the Moses Lake Police Department and multiple agencies to arrest 20-year old Beltran-Rodriguez, 18-year old Matthew Valdez, and a 14-year old. The three suspects are alleged to be members of the Norteños gang.

The suspects face murder, assault, drive-by shooting, and firearm charges in the March 21st drive-by. A 14-year old boy was killed. The other victims were a 26-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 12-year-old male. All suffered at least one gunshot wound in the incident and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. None of the victims have gang affiliation or were involved in any criminal activity.

“The swift identification and arrest of multiple fugitives in this case demonstrates the strength of the U.S. Marshals Service’s proactive manhunt strategy,” said Craig Thayer, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington. “By leveraging cutting-edge investigative tools, intelligence analysis, and close partnerships with our law enforcement partners, we ensure that violent criminals are swiftly brought to justice.”

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

