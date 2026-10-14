The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to find a wanted dangerous felon.

42-Year Old John Douglas Love II Has an Outstanding Warrant for His Arrest.

The suspect's original charges were:

• Attempt to Elude/Police Vehicle/Reckless Driving

• Controlled Substance Violation

Read More: 12-Year Sentence Handed Down to Wenatchee Bank Robber With Lengthy Criminal Past

If You See this Suspect, Do NOT Approach

Kennewick Police caution the public NOT to approach the dangerous felon. Instead, call 9-1-1 or Non-emergency dispatch right away at 509-628-0333. You can also leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

Punishment for Attempting to Eluded a Police Vehicle

In Washington State, attempting to elude a police vehicle is a Class C felony. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Penalties for a Controlled Substance Violation

A controlled substance violation means breaking the Uniform Controlled Substances Act by illegally manufacturing , delivering, opr possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver, or possessing drugs or prescription medications without a legal prescription.

Depending on the exact controlled substance violation, the suspect could be facing up to 10 years in prison and a heavy fines.

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Police are asking for your help to find John Douglas Love II. If you have any information, call 509-628-0333. Do NOT Approach the suspect.